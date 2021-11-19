Tesla Scores A Major Fail In Consumer Reports Reliability Rankings

Agent009 submitted on 11/19/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:17:12 AM

Views : 242 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla has a knack for not performing well in some reliability and dependability surveys, and the most recently released assessment from Consumer Reports continued that trend after the electric automaker finished 27th out of 28 total brands. The report comes just days after Tesla’s Model 3 and Model S claimed two of the top three spots on Consumer Reports’ list of most satisfying cars on the market.

Only Lincoln, a brand of legacy automaker Ford, finished below Tesla. The Model X was rated Tesla’s least reliable vehicle and received 5 out of 100 possible points.



Read Article


Tesla Scores A Major Fail In Consumer Reports Reliability Rankings

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)