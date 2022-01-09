Tesla Scouting For Gigafactory Locations In Canada

Tesla has now disclosed that it is lobbying the Canadian government for an accelerated permitting process to build a factory in the country. At the same time, it reportedly scouted factory sites in Quebec and Ontario.

We have been reporting on evidence that Tesla has been looking at a potential factory in Canada.

In June, Electrek obtained a recording of a companywide meeting held by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, during which he confirmed that Tesla is looking at sites in North America, and the CEO hinted at Canada. Musk did it again at Tesla’s annual shareholders’ meeting earlier this month, and the effort was confirmed through a lobbying disclosure by the automaker with the Ontario government in Canada.

Now Electric Autonomy Canada reports that Tesla went on a site-scouting expedition in Ontario and Quebec during a trip to visit Vale Canada last month: