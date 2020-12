China's Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co. said on Tuesday it had signed a deal to supply battery-grade lithium hydroxide to Tesla Inc. for the next five years.

Yahua, which is based in southwest China's Sichuan province, did not provide tonnage figures but, in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, put the total value of the contract at $630 million to $880 million over 2021-25.