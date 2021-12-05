Tesla Sees Biden's Renewable Credit Market As An Easy Way To Make Money

Recent reports have suggested that Tesla is looking to enter the United States’ multi-billion-dollar renewable credit market, which would allow the company to profit from the Biden administration’s efforts to meet its aggressive zero-emissions goals.

The update about the EV maker’s strategy was related to Reuters by two individuals reportedly familiar with the matter. According to the publication’s sources, Tesla is one of at least eight companies with a pending application at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) related to power generation and renewable credits.

