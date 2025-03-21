Tesla Sees No Consumer Demand For Cybertruck

Tesla has revealed Cybertruck deliveries in the US, confirming that it can’t sell the electric truck even with federal tax credits and discounts.

As we previously reported, Tesla is highly opaque about its vehicle deliveries. Unlike most other automakers, Tesla doesn’t breakdown deliveries per model – making it more difficult to track the health of each vehicle program.



This includes Cybertruck deliveries, which are bundled with Model S and Model X deliveries.

With Tesla’s announcement today that it recalled all Cybertrucks produced up until last month, the company confirmed that it made and delivered 46,000 Cybertrucks in the US since launching production in late 2023.