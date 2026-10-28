Tesla Semi Goes Up In Flames And Closes California Highway For 10 Hours

A Tesla Semi caught fire on Interstate 880 in Hayward, California, on Tuesday evening, and there was no crash. The electric truck’s lithium-ion battery burned long enough to keep the southbound freeway closed for about 10 hours. The driver got out unhurt. But a Class 8 electric truck catching fire on its own, in traffic, is something Tesla and its growing list of Semi customers need to explain. What happened on I-880

The fire broke out at around 5:35 p.m. PT in the southbound lanes near Route 92. CHP Hayward then closed I-880 in both directions, citing “the potential risk of hazardous chemical smoke,” and posted these photos from the scene:

?? TRAFFIC ALERT – I-880 FULL CLOSURE ?? A Tesla semi-truck has caught fire on I-880, resulting in a complete shutdown of both northbound and southbound lanes due to the potential risk of hazardous chemical smoke. https://t.co/O01z32nxpZ — CHP Hayward (@CHPHayward) October 28, 2026

The fire broke out at around 5:35 p.m. PT in the southbound lanes near Route 92. CHP Hayward then closed I-880 in both directions, citing “the potential risk of hazardous chemical smoke,” and posted these photos from the scene:



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