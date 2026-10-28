Tesla Semi Goes Up In Flames And Closes California Highway For 10 Hours

Agent009 submitted on 10/28/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:38:46 PM

Views : 618 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

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A Tesla Semi caught fire on Interstate 880 in Hayward, California, on Tuesday evening, and there was no crash. The electric truck’s lithium-ion battery burned long enough to keep the southbound freeway closed for about 10 hours.
 
The driver got out unhurt. But a Class 8 electric truck catching fire on its own, in traffic, is something Tesla and its growing list of Semi customers need to explain.
What happened on I-880

The fire broke out at around 5:35 p.m. PT in the southbound lanes near Route 92. CHP Hayward then closed I-880 in both directions, citing “the potential risk of hazardous chemical smoke,” and posted these photos from the scene:

 


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Tesla Semi Goes Up In Flames And Closes California Highway For 10 Hours

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