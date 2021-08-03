Tesla Sends Out Reimbursement Forms For MCU Failures - Not Clear If All Owners Are Eligible

We thought the last episode of Tesla’s MCU soap opera would be its vice president for legal affairs claiming the computers were wear parts to oppose the recall. Yet, it seems we will still see some plot twists, such as with the reimbursement process. Opening the claim forms was not without some controversy, as a Reddit thread shows. The Reddit user that started the discussion seemed happy to announce Tesla was now accepting claims for reimbursement. To be more specific, the company would be sending email messages to affected owners asking them to enter what it calls “eMMC reimbursement request form” through a link in the email message.



Read Article