Tesla Sends Out Robotaxi Event Invites For October 10th

Tesla's big robotaxi event is only two weeks away, and the EV maker has started sending out invites to lucky shareholders. The attendees were supposed to be chosen at a lottery, with every Tesla share counting as a chance to win. However, the invitations sent out show that the process was not random after all. On September 10, Tesla Investor Relations announced to shareholders that they could submit their application for a chance to attend the October 10 Robotaxi event in Los Angeles. Tesla's IR chief Travis Axelrod promised that a random drawing would be used to select the attendees, with every Tesla share counting as a chance to win an invitation. Naturally, the more Tesla shares somebody owns, the greater the chances of being selected. Tesla promised that the lottery results would be communicated during the week starting September 23. On Wednesday, people began receiving their tickets for the Robotaxi event. However, as those who didn't get an invite scrambled to secure a +1, everyone noticed that not all were equal, and the lottery might not be that random after all.



