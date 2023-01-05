Tesla Sentry Mode Catches Man Setting Model S On Fire

A Tesla Sentry Mode video has helped a Model S owner get authorities on his side following a shocking incident involving a man, some gas cans, and one extremely burned electric car. The incident resulted in a Tesla Model S being set on fire.
 
J.R. Harriston noted that he was visiting a friend in Spokane, Washington, when he found his car ablaze. As could be seen in the vehicle’s Sentry Mode video, a man walked up to the all-electric sedan with what appeared to be two cans of gas. The man then poured the liquid into the Tesla, and a few seconds later, the car was engulfed in flames.


