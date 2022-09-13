Tesla Service Center Employee Crashes $155,000 Model S Plaid - Owner Thought It Was A Joke

A $155,000 Tesla Model S Plaid was totaled several days after the owner dropped the vehicle off for a Service appointment. Now, the owner is attempting to find answers.

After dropping his Model S Plaid with only a few thousand miles off at the Plano, Texas Tesla Service Center on Wednesday, August 24, owner Jeff said he received a call on Tuesday, August 30, from an employee. “We have some bad news,” Jeff heard over the phone. “Your car was totaled.”

“I thought it was a joke,” Jeff told Teslarati in an interview. “I found out very soon it was not a joke.”