Tesla Service Center Permit Revoked Because It Services Vehicles Not Bought At Dealerships

Tesla has had a permit for a new Service Center from the East Hartford, Connecticut Planning and Zoning Commission revoked after a local dealership voiced concern regarding direct-to-consumer sales laws.

The East Hartford PZC voted to approve the Tesla Service Center, which would be located at 300 Connecticut Boulevard, last April. However, the decision was ultimately revoked after Hoffman Auto Group, a company with a string of local dealership locations, argued Tesla was attempting to loophole its way through laws that prohibit automakers from selling directly to customers. Currently, 300 Connecticut Boulevard is a Volvo dealership.