Tesla Settles Autopilot Lawsuit Early After Apple Refuses To Cooperate In It's Investigation Of Engineer's Death

Tesla’s legal team has performed an emergency braking maneuver to avoid a full-blown trial over a high-profile EV crash. The automaker reached a settlement with the family of the late Walter Huang only hours before the trial was due to start.
 
The Apple engineer was driving to work in March 2018 with Autopilot engaged when his Model X swerved off the highway and collided with a barrier in Mountain View, California. Huang was traveling at around 71 mph (114 kmh) in the seconds before the crash and died at the scene.
 


