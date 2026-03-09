Tesla Settles Yet Another Autopilot Crash Lawsuit Ahead Of Trial Date

Tesla won’t have to face a jury over another fatal crash involving Autopilot. The automaker has reached a settlement with the family of Genesis Giovanni Mendoza Martinez, who died after his 2014 Model S slammed into a fire truck in California in 2023. The agreement came less than two months before the case was scheduled to go to trial on October 26. Terms haven’t been disclosed. We’ve been following this case since the crash happened and then again when the Mendoza family sued Tesla in 2024. The crash happened at around 4 a.m. on February 18, 2023, while Martinez was traveling on Interstate 680 with his brother Caleb in the passenger seat. Emergency crews were dealing with another collision, and a ladder truck was positioned diagonally across the highway to block traffic.



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