Tesla Sex Tapes Now Drawing Interest From Democrat Senators

Two U.S. Senators have signed a letter to Tesla CEO Elon Musk following a report that Tesla employees were breaching consumer data privacy.

Tesla has attracted considerable criticism following the allegations that its employees had allegedly accessed the video feeds of customer vehicles, with videos and pictures of people being privately shared between employees in a group chat between 2019 and 2022. Now, as the company faces a recently announced lawsuit regarding the matter, Reuters reports that two United States Senators have sent a letter to CEO Elon Musk, asking questions regarding the data privacy breach.

The letter from Senators Edward J. Markey (D, MA) and Richard Blumenthal (D, CT), seen by Reuters, highlights a general concern about consumer data privacy. “This apparent willful disregard for the privacy of Tesla customers is unacceptable and raises serious questions about Tesla’s management practices,” states the letter. “We urge you to take all necessary actions to ensure that any images or videos consensually collected from Tesla vehicles are subject to strict privacy safeguards.”