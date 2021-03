A recent tour of Gigafactory Shanghai has shed some light on Tesla’s intense focus on quality control and its utilization of tech to ensure that vehicles produced in the facility would be easy to service. The observations were shared recently by China-based mainstream news outlets Liberation Daily and Shangguan News, both of whom were given a tour of the Shanghai-based electric vehicle plant. The tour was, to some degree, another way for the electric car maker to hammer down the notion that the claims by media outlet Pingwest—which alleged that the company’s ERP enterprise software is incapable of tracing vehicle parts and jobs—were false. As seen in videos posted about the tour, Gigafactory Shanghai is a highly-advanced factory that utilizes tech to optimize its operations. This is implemented even in the power tools that the company uses when building its cars.





