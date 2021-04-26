Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory To Add EV Recycling To Facility

Recent documents submitted to Shanghai authorities have indicated that Tesla plans to add an EV parts recycling facility to Gigafactory Shanghai. The planned facility would allow Tesla to repair and reproduce crucial components such as electric motors and battery cells, allowing the company to operate in a much more efficient and environmentally friendly manner.

China has a reasonably aggressive sustainability plan for its transportation sector, and it shows in the country’s EV sales figures. Last year alone, China sold more than 1.3 million electric and hybrid vehicles locally despite headwinds from the pandemic. Regulators have also added rules on recycling essential EV parts, which would allow carmakers to save on materials while protecting the environment in the process.

