Tesla Shanghai Lays Out Plans For Workers To Live At Factory During Covid Lockdown

Tesla Inc. has restarted production at its Shanghai factory and laid out stringent measures for staff operating in the so-called closed-loop system, according to people familiar with the matter.

The electric-vehicle maker will provide each worker with a sleeping bag and mattress, a memo sent to employees and viewed by Bloomberg shows. Given there isn’t any purpose-built dorm, people will be required to sleep on the floor in a designated area and there will be other spaces allocated for showering, entertainment (both yet-to-be completed) and catering, the memo shows.



