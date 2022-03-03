Tesla Shareholder Sues Over Elon Musk's High Risk Compensation Plan

Agent009 submitted on 3/3/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:04:01 AM

Views : 496 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s high-risk, high-reward pay package from 2018 has attracted a lawsuit from a TSLA shareholder, who argued that the executive’s compensation plan is excessive. Musk’s 2018 pay package was worth about $2.6 billion when it was approved by TSLA shareholders in early 2018. 

Tesla shareholder Richard J. Tornetta filed his lawsuit against Musk and the Tesla board after the CEO’s compensation plan was cleared. According to Tornetta, Musk’s pay package was not only excessive, its authorization by the Tesla board also amounted to a breach of the group’s fiduciary duty. The shareholder is seeking to invalidate the options grant from Musk’s plan, which has been responsible for a good portion of the CEO’s rising net

Read Article


Tesla Shareholder Sues Over Elon Musk's High Risk Compensation Plan

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)