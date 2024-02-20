Tesla Shares Treasure Trove Of Crash Data With Government Academics

Tesla seems to be adopting a more focused approach when it comes to promoting the safety of its vehicles. This was highlighted in a “Safety Research Day” that Tesla executives held privately with a set of government, academic, and non-governmental organization leaders.
Tesla’s vehicle lineup is arguably the safest on the road. The Model S made headlines more than ten years ago for being so safe that it broke a testing machine during its independent validation. The Model X followed this tradition by refusing to roll over during rollover tests. The Model 3 and Model Y earned perfect safety ratings from safety agencies across the globe, from the NHTSA to the Euro-NCAP.
Read Article