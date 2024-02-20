Tesla Shares Treasure Trove Of Crash Data With Government Academics

Agent009 submitted on 2/20/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:16:46 AM

Views : 384 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla seems to be adopting a more focused approach when it comes to promoting the safety of its vehicles. This was highlighted in a “Safety Research Day” that Tesla executives held privately with a set of government, academic, and non-governmental organization leaders. 
 
Tesla’s vehicle lineup is arguably the safest on the road. The Model S made headlines more than ten years ago for being so safe that it broke a testing machine during its independent validation. The Model X followed this tradition by refusing to roll over during rollover tests. The Model 3 and Model Y earned perfect safety ratings from safety agencies across the globe, from the NHTSA to the Euro-NCAP. 





 


Read Article


Tesla Shares Treasure Trove Of Crash Data With Government Academics

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)