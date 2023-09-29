Tesla Simply OWNS The US Electric Vehicle Market

Tesla has a well-known lead in the US electric vehicle market, but these two new charts help visualize that lead to a degree that should embarrass all other automakers in the US.

For over almost a decade now, Tesla has been the EV market in the US.

Without Tesla, the US EV market would simply not be the same. For years, Tesla vehicles represented over 80% of the market.

Over the last few years, it has capitulated some market shares to other automakers as more models hit the market, but Tesla is still very much in the lead.