Tesla Sitting On A $2 Billion Pile Of Bitcoin

Tesla Inc said on Monday it received a subpoena from the U.S. securities regulator in November related to the SEC settlement that required top boss Elon Musk's tweets on material information to be vetted. The disclosure in an annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission comes after Musk triggered a stock sell-off after asking his Twitter followers in November if he should sell 10% of his stake in the company. As of last close, the electric-car maker's shares fell by nearly a quarter since the tweet. They were little changed in early trading on Monday.



