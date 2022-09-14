Tesla Sitting On Billions Of Dollars In EV Tax Credits

Elon Musk is sitting on a metaphorical goldmine, and this time he doesn't even have to lift a finger to gain access to even more billions to add to the $270.7 billion he already has. Tesla is exceptionally fortunate, as it makes a great deal of profit from selling electric car credits. These credits will become more valuable now that the state of California has passed the Clean Cars II Act.

California will ban the sale of ICE cars from 2035, but automakers must hit several other targets as we slowly march toward the cut-off date. By 2026, 35% of new vehicles would need to be 100% tailpipe emissions-free, increasing to 51% in 2028. By 2030, you're looking at 68% and then 100% by 2035.