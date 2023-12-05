Tesla Slashes EU Supercharging Rates By 25%

It seems we learn about new Tesla price cuts a few times a week these days. However, this time, it's not on the EV maker's cars, but rather, its proprietary DC fast charging network. Tesla has now cut Supercharging prices in most European markets.

As most legacy automakers field the transition from gas to electric cars, budgets are constrained, and they're losing money. This will change over time, but the initial investments are substantial.

Tesla spent most of its existence on the verge of bankruptcy, but now it's in a position of advantage over most rivals, as its margins are impressive, it's generating profits, it has lots of wiggle room as far as cash flow is concerned, and it's growing exponentially.