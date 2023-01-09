Tesla Slashes Model 3 Prices Again Threatening North American EV Price Wars

Go online and google "Tesla cuts prices," and see the results that you get. That’s right, you get gazillions of them. Tesla once again cuts prices of Model 3. How many times has it happened this past year? We lost track. Tesla started a price war and is not going to stop as long as the strategy works and sales figures pay off. The manufacturer has just slashed between $3,000 and $5,000 of the MRSP of every Tesla Model 3 version, taking it down to under $30,000. And that is before the federal tax credit. The move is only valid for the North American inventory and it would indeed make sense, considering that Tesla is preparing to unveil the facelift version of the Model 3, which has been on the market for quite some time. The mid-size sedan was launched back in 2017 and only received minor updates over these six years it has been on sale.



