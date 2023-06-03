Tesla Slashes Model X And Model S Prices For A Second Time This Year

Tesla has announced price cuts for its Model S and Model X vehicles in the United States. The price reductions, which are effective immediately, will range from $5,000 to $10,000 depending on the model. The price reduction comes at a time when the electric vehicle market is becoming increasingly competitive, with more and more automakers introducing their own electric cars. Tesla has long been the leader in the electric car market, but it faces stiff competition from new entrants like the Porsche Taycan and the Audi e-tron. The new pricing means that the Model S now starts at $79,990, down from $84,990, while the Model X now starts at $89,990, down from $99,990. Tesla says that the price reductions are due to improvements in production efficiency and reductions in production costs, which have enabled the company to pass on the savings to its customers. Tesla also announced that it is discontinuing the standard range versions of both the Model S and Model X. This means that the Long Range and Plaid versions of these vehicles will be the only models available for purchase. The Model S and Model X are Tesla's flagship vehicles, and they have been on the market for several years. The Model S was first introduced in 2012, while the Model X was introduced in 2015. Both vehicles have received numerous updates and improvements over the years, and they remain popular with Tesla enthusiasts and electric car enthusiasts in general. The price reductions are likely to make the Model S and Model X more accessible to a wider range of customers, which could help Tesla maintain its position as a leader in the electric vehicle market. However, the company will need to continue to innovate and improve its vehicles if it wants to stay ahead of the competition in the years to come.



