Tesla Slashes Prices By $3,000 Dashing Any Hope For EV Profits From Domestic Automakers

Tesla has reduced prices for a range of new and used vehicles in its inventory , both in the United States and Canada. This move is likely a part of their regular strategy to boost sales and deliveries before the year’s end.



A look at the carmaker’s inventory reveals there are dozens of Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model Xs available with some generous discounts. The savings appear to be most significant on new, used, and demo Model 3s where some have had their prices cut by more than $3,700. The cuts have been made to Rear-Wheel Drive, Long Range All-Wheel Drive, and Performance All-Wheel Drive variants.





