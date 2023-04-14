Tesla Slashes Prices In Europe Instantly Disrupting The Market

Tesla has followed up on recent price cuts in the US with significant price drops on the Model 3 and Model Y in Europe, up to 10% depending on the model and market. Price cuts also reached Israel and Singapore.

After raising prices significantly throughout 2021 and 2022, Tesla finally has been letting some air out of their car prices since the start of this year. We saw big price drops in the US and in China in January and various discounts and incentives as well.

This led to the conclusion that Tesla was finally seeing a plateauing of demand – at least at the high prices the company was charging.