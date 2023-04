Tesla has dropped the price of the Model Y’s more-spacious seven-seat layout option. Tesla dropped the price by $1,000, from $4,000 to $3,000 on Thursday evening. The seven-seat option gives the Model Y room for two additional passengers from the standard five-seat option and includes things like USB-C charging for those seated in the back. The seats are also foldable, so the cargo storage room is not affected by the presence of two extra seats.



