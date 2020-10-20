Tesla Slashes Used Car Warranties From 4 Years/50K To 1 Year/10K Ahead Of Q3 Results

Long-term ownership of electric vehicles remains a touchy subject.
Unlike conventionally-powered cars, EVs simply haven't been around long enough to get a clear idea of what happens once the miles really start to pile up. That said, there are some promising early signs as a Tesla Model S owner is about to reach 750,000 miles in his car. Tesla even went as far as to stop recommending scheduled maintenance on its vehicles last year as they were simply that reliable.

All of which makes the company's latest move more curious, namely, the rather significant shortening of the warranty for used Teslas. As reported by Electrek, Tesla previously offered a two- to four-year warranty on used Model X SUVs and Model S sedans.



