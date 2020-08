While brief, hitting $2,000 per share is a notable achievement for the electric car maker, especially considering that TSLA stock was trading as low as $211 per share one year ago. Tesla stock just hit a new milestone yet again on Thursday’s intraday, with the electric car maker briefly trading at $2,000 per share for the first time.While brief, hitting $2,000 per share is a notable achievement for the electric car maker, especially considering that TSLA stock was trading as low as $211 per share one year ago. Tesla shares experienced a significant boost on Thursday, with TSLA stock rising up 6%. Tesla’s trading volume seemed quite notable as well, with over 13 million shares being traded halfway through the day. With its recent milestone, Tesla now commands an impressive $372 billion market cap.



