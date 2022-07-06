Tesla Snubbed In Texas EV Rebate Program

Tesla may consider Texas as its new home after establishing a Gigafactory in the state, but the EV maker is still getting the cold shoulder from the local auto market. Just recently, for example, Texas released a list of electric and electrified vehicles that are eligible for its Light-Duty Motor Vehicle Purchase or Lease Program. No Teslas were included in the list. The program offers rebates of up to $2,500 for the purchase or lease of specific electric and electrified vehicles. The list of eligible cars is extensive, comprising 142 different models from practically every major automaker. These include 22 BMW models, 17 models from Porsche, 15 from Audi, 6 from Mercedes-Benz, and 14 cars from Ford. Even Bentley had two models that were included in the list.



Read Article