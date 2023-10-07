Tesla Splits In Half In High Speed German Crash

The 33-year old driver apparently lost control of his Tesla when turning left on road 141, somewhere near Dorhen (Harburg district). His car slammed into several trees on the side of the road and was simply cut in two.

The photos taken at the crash scene show the car torn to pieces. The rear axle, trunk, and rear seats were found on the field near the road, hundreds of feet from the front end of the car, in a corn field. The latter was found upside down near the road. The pieces of the battery pack were also scattered all around.

Authorities assume that the car was traveling at high speed. That could be the only explanation why parts of it flew through the air hundreds of feet around.