Tesla Spoiled The Profit Party For The EV Industry When It Cut Prices

Since it has been quite clear for some time that Tesla's margins are likely impressively high, it was able to not only drop prices on its whole lineup recently, but also drop them in a massive and surprising manner. Not long after Tesla's 2022 end-of-year discounts and incentives, it upped the ante much higher. For example, the Model Y's starting price dropped from $65,990 to $52,990, and now it's eligible for a $7,500 US federal EV tax credit on top. Tesla's prices have been arguably too high for a time, and they kept going up in 2022. The demand for the vehicles was reportedly very high, and wait lists were growing. People were waiting many months to take delivery, and some may have been giving up on Tesla and buying competing models, though most rivals' EVs were also hard to come by.



