Tesla Starts New Year With Updates To The Model Y SUV

Tesla has updated the interior design of the electric SUV to match the changes introduced in the 2021 Model 3, like the new interior console:



Interestingly, Tesla also appears to have made some changes to the Model Y interior that are not from the 2021 Model 3 refresh.



One change is visible from the new picture in the online configurator; a new wood panel in the door:



While these changes are currently only seen on the Chinese Model Y configurator, they are expected to make it to the Model Y produced in the US, as has been the case with changes first being introduced in Model 3 vehicles built in China.





