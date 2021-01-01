Tesla Starts New Year With Updates To The Model Y SUV

Agent001 submitted on 1/1/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:29:14 PM

Category: Spy News | SOURCE: electrek.co

Tesla has updated the interior design of the electric SUV to match the changes introduced in the 2021 Model 3, like the new interior console:

Interestingly, Tesla also appears to have made some changes to the Model Y interior that are not from the 2021 Model 3 refresh.



One change is visible from the new picture in the online configurator; a new wood panel in the door:

While these changes are currently only seen on the Chinese Model Y configurator, they are expected to make it to the Model Y produced in the US, as has been the case with changes first being introduced in Model 3 vehicles built in China.


