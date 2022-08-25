Tesla Steering Yokes Are Disintegrating In Owners Hands

The controversial steering yoke used in the Telsa Model S may be facing a new issue—material quality. Several owners have posted photos on Twitter showing the coating on the yoke disintegrating, leaving unsightly bald patches on the surface. While steering wheel coatings do degrade over time, the key problem is the short timeline over which the Tesla yokes are falling apart. Twitter user The Kilowatts had a Model S Long Range fitted with the yoke which had three sizeable chunks missing after just 24,000 miles. Popular TikTok creator jf.okay posted photos of a rapidly degrading yoke on a Model S Plaid with only 12,000 miles on the clock. Twitter personality Meet Kevin also shared his experience, claiming he'd seen similar problems on his own Tesla after just 4,000 miles of driving.



