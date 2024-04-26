Tesla Still Being Investigated For Providing Technology The Fed Encouraged

Agent009 submitted on 4/26/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:03:29 AM

Views : 562 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

America’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into Tesla’s recent virtual recall of more than 2 million EVs. The agency wants to check that Tesla’s changes to its Autopilot system aimed at improving safety go far enough.
 
Tesla was forced to recall 2.03 million cars built between 2012-24 after regulators ruled that it was too easy for drivers to misuse the Autopilot semi-autonomous function that’s standard on every one of the automaker’s EVs. Owners weren’t required to visit their dealerships and instead had their cars updated via an over-air patch that supposedly enhanced audio-visual warnings given to the driver reminding them to pay attention, and making it clearer when the system was no longer active.


Read Article


Tesla Still Being Investigated For Providing Technology The Fed Encouraged

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)