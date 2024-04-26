Tesla Still Being Investigated For Providing Technology The Fed Encouraged

America’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into Tesla’s recent virtual recall of more than 2 million EVs. The agency wants to check that Tesla’s changes to its Autopilot system aimed at improving safety go far enough. Tesla was forced to recall 2.03 million cars built between 2012-24 after regulators ruled that it was too easy for drivers to misuse the Autopilot semi-autonomous function that’s standard on every one of the automaker’s EVs. Owners weren’t required to visit their dealerships and instead had their cars updated via an over-air patch that supposedly enhanced audio-visual warnings given to the driver reminding them to pay attention, and making it clearer when the system was no longer active.



