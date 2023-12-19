Tesla Still Claims Cybertruck Will Float...With An Additional Kit..That Isn't Available

Tesla hasn't given up making the Cybertruck amphibious, as revealed by the company's VP Lars Moravi in a Jay Leno's Garage segment. Elon Musk added that Tesla will provide a mod package that will enable the Cybertruck to traverse "at least 100 meters of water" as a boat. However, when judged by its fording capabilities, the Cybertruck significantly lags behind the Rivian R1T.



Much has been said about the Cybertruck's ability to "serve briefly as a boat," as Elon Musk promised about Tesla's electric pickup. This feature was first mentioned in 2020, months after the Cybertruck was unveiled in November 2019. Since then, Elon Musk has been talking several times (and been laughed at) about the Cybertruck's floating abilities. However, no such features were mentioned during Delivery Day on November 30, making people wonder if this was still planned.





