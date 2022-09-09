Tesla Still Open To Mining It's Own Lithium - Applies For Refinery Permit In Texas

Tesla is one automaker that continues to be ahead of the game. While other automakers are forming partnerships to strengthen their supply chain, Tesla is looking to become a lithium refiner and here is why.



It is common knowledge that electric cars are powered by rechargeable batteries and those batteries contain a variety of earthy metals. One of the main metals is lithium, refined from lithium ore. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the average EV battery contains 8 kilograms (17.63 lbs) of lithium, making up a significant portion of a batteries metal content.



