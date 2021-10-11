Tesla Stock Falls After Twitter Poll Tells Elon Musk To Sell Billions In Stock

With another important drop today, Tesla (TSLA) has now dropped more than 12% since CEO Elon Musk announced that he would sell 10% of his stake.

It’s not clear whether Musk has started selling, but his brother, Kimbal Musk, managed to sell $100 million just before Elon publicized his withdrawal

Last weekend, Elon floated the idea that he would sell 10% of his stake in Tesla if a Twitter poll would agree, which it unsurprisingly did.

It put a stop to Tesla’s historic rally that saw its market capitalization of over $1 trillion.



