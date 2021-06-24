Tesla Stock Is On Fire Yet AGAIN! Pushing NASDAQ To A New High

Tesla stock broke out on Wednesday, rising 5.3% and closing at $656.57 per share. With this, Tesla effectively outpaced its peers in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100. Tesla’s surge even contributed to the Nasdaq rising to an all-time high on Wednesday. Tesla’s breakout on Wednesday came on the heels of several positive updates about the company. For one, Tesla held an event for its solar-powered charging station with onsite power storage at the Tibetan capital of Lhasa, its first such facility in China. This came not long after the company announced that it had opened its longest Supercharger route from east to west along China’s historic Silk Road.





