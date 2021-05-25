Tesla Stock Piles Up Model Y Gigacastings Ahead Of Texas Gigafactory Opening

We've been keeping our eyes on the continuous development underway at Tesla's upcoming Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. The bulk of the information related to the factory, its progress, etc. comes from Joe Tegtmeyer, who's been publishing drone flyover videos and construction updates for some time. A few of his recent updates highlight the Model Y Gigacasting process that's been underway at the factory lately.



First, we learned that a single Model Y Gigacast was produced at Giga Austin. Not long after that, reports surfaced that Tesla was cranking out many of these large frame parts, despite the fact that that factory isn't officially completed or open yet.



