Tesla Stock Rises On Better Than Expected Q3 Earnings Report

Tesla  reported third-quarter earnings Wednesday that topped analysts’ estimates even as revenue came in just shy of expectations. The stock popped 10.7% in premarket trading.
 
Here’s what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:
 
Earnings per share: 72 cents, adjusted vs. 58 cents expected
Revenue: $25.18 billion vs. $25.37 billion expected
 
Revenue increased 8% in the quarter from $23.35 billion a year earlier. Net income rose to about $2.17 billion, or 62 cents a share, from $1.85 billion, or 53 cents a share, a year ago.


