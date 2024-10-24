Tesla Stock Rises On Better Than Expected Q3 Earnings Report

Tesla reported third-quarter earnings Wednesday that topped analysts’ estimates even as revenue came in just shy of expectations. The stock popped 10.7% in premarket trading.

Here’s what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: 72 cents, adjusted vs. 58 cents expected

Revenue: $25.18 billion vs. $25.37 billion expected

Revenue increased 8% in the quarter from $23.35 billion a year earlier. Net income rose to about $2.17 billion, or 62 cents a share, from $1.85 billion, or 53 cents a share, a year ago.