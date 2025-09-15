Tesla Stock Soars After Elon Musk Buys $1 Billion In Shares

Elon Musk bought $1 billion worth of Tesla shares after the company proposed a decade-long, trillion-dollar pay package, sending the stock higher Monday morning.
The billionaire bought the shares on Sept. 12, according to a regulatory filing, placing it on the same day Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm defended the pay plan, calling Musk a “generational leader.”
The filing comes five years after Musk last bought Tesla stock in the open market, which was in February 2020. He sold more than $20 billion worth of shares in 2022, the same year he bought Twitter.
