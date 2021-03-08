Tesla Stock Target Price Based On Technological Superiority - Do You Agree?

Tesla’s stock is on the rise this week as KGI Securities is initiating coverage of the electric vehicle company and giving it a high price target for its “technological superiority.”

 

KGI Securities, a Taiwan-based financial company, has been known for its Apple coverage due to their frequent unique insights based on leaks. KGI’s leading Apple analyst Ming Chi Quo left however in 2018.

Now the company is initiating coverage on Tesla with an “Outperform” rating and a $855 price target, which represents a significant upside over today’s price.



