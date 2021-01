Tesla shares fell as much as 8% on Thursday, after the automaker reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday that fell short of Wall Street's forecasts. The slump erased as much as $66 billion from Tesla's market capitalization.

Elon Musk's electric-car company grew its revenues by 46% year-on-year to $10.7 billion. However, its adjusted earnings per share were $0.80 - below the $1.01 expected by analysts.