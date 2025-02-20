Tesla Stores Under Attack As Musk Tears Through Corruption In Washington

A Tesla store in Oregon was attacked with arson and gunshots on two separate occasions. The FBI got involved, which is the second time federal law enforcement intervened in incidents at Tesla stores.

Earlier this month, we reported on a ramp-up in incidents of vandalism at Tesla stores around the world with the goal of protesting Elon Musk.

We reported on a particular incident in Colorado where a Tesla store was vandalized, and arson was attempted at the premises. Interestingly, despite not being a federal crime, the FBI got involved.