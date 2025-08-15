Tesla Strikes A Deal With AMD To Power Infotainment Screens With High Tech Visuals

Tesla owners are about to get a big upgrade in their cabins. A hacker says that the automaker is about to switch from one set of visuals to another. The new set of graphics could be akin to some of the most impressive video games on the market today. Notably, it would also mean that Tesla is following the lead of brands like Rivian, Volvo, and Ford. Unreal Engine is a 3D creation tool built by Epic Games, and as the name suggests, it’s largely used in video game development. In recent years, it’s become more of a mainstay in other areas of the world, and if a new report is correct, soon it’ll also be in Teslas. Long-time hacker GreenTheOnly revealed updates to code that indicate Unreal Engine graphics are coming soon to Model S and Model X.



Cannot wait for tesla FSD Unreal Engine visual updates. Ray tracing on hw4 is gonna be bomb. pic.twitter.com/CD89WSCS7h — Ian Smith ?? (@IanSamyth) August 8, 2025





Read Article