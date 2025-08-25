Tesla Stumbles, Others Crumble: The Fizzling Passion for EVs in 2025. Media BLIND To The OBVIOUS!

At Auto Spies we’d like to know…



When is the media gonna finally start getting that the passion for non-Tesla EVs in the USA is virtually gone? Even Tesla has lost a lot of customer passion as well, but they are too strong not to survive and thrive. Our sentiment captures a pivotal shift in the electric vehicle (EV) landscape as of mid-2025, where hype has given way to harsh market realities. While EVs once symbolized innovation and environmental progress, consumer enthusiasm appears to be stalling, particularly outside Tesla's orbit.



Sales data paints a telling picture. Overall U.S. EV sales are projected to grow by about 10% in 2025, reaching around 1.3 million units, but this modest uptick masks underlying turbulence. Tesla, the undisputed leader, saw its market share dip to 46% in Q2 2025, with sales down 10% year-over-year and a staggering 13% drop in the first half. Models like the Model Y remain top sellers at 146,000 units in the first half, but even Elon Musk's empire is grappling with softening demand amid economic pressures and policy uncertainties.



For non-Tesla EVs, the story is even bleaker. While General Motors doubled its EV sales in Q2, driven by hits like the Equinox EV—which became the best-selling non-Tesla model with over 19,000 units in July—rivals like Ford and others faced declines. Yet, EVs still represent just 9-10% of total vehicle sales, far short of the boom once predicted.



Consumer surveys underscore this apathy: A AAA study found only 16% of Americans likely to buy an EV next, with 63% deeming it unlikely due to high costs, range anxiety, and inadequate charging infrastructure. Deloitte's 2025 Global Automotive Consumer Study echoes this, noting "slowing EV momentum" as two-thirds prefer gasoline-powered vehicles.



Social media buzz on platforms like X reflects this disillusionment. Users decry EVs as impractical for vast U.S. distances, with posts highlighting poor battery performance in cold weather and a preference for hybrids or internal combustion engines (ICE). Policy rollbacks, including weakened Inflation Reduction Act incentives and threats to state emissions standards, have further dampened adoption.



Media outlets have been slow to pivot from EV evangelism, often overlooking these trends in favor of green optimism. But the data is clear: Non-Tesla brands lack the cult-like loyalty or technological edge to ignite widespread passion. Tesla, bolstered by its ecosystem and autonomy pursuits, is poised to endure—perhaps even dominate further. For the rest, survival may hinge on hybrids or a return to ICE roots. As America reevaluates its electric dreams, the road ahead looks less charged than promised.



WHEN is the media going to WAKE UP and finally get it? NON-Tesla EVs in the USA are irrelevant and NOT coming back until there is a HUGE and REVOLUTIONARY battery and charging technology advancement.



AGAIN, Auto Spies is miles ahead of the rest. SPY, before you buy!



