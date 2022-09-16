Tesla Sued By Model X Owner For Falsely Advertising The Capabilities Of Autopilot And Full Self-Driving Technologies.

Tesla’s autonomous features are under attack again. This time the challenge comes from a Model X owner who is suing the carmaker for falsely advertising the capabilities of the car’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving technologies.

 

 

Briggs Matsko claims Tesla promoted the autonomous features as either already working, or just around the corner, despite knowing neither to be true. He says Tesla engaged in the subterfuge to “generate excitement” about its range of EVs, to attract investment, inflate stock price, sell more cars and avoid bankruptcy.



