Tesla Sued For Selling New Cars With Cracked Jack Points

There are multiple cases in which carmakers punish customers by not admitting defects instead of preventing or fixing them in a timely manner – even if that eventually happens. Lately, Tesla has been doing this more often than the rest of the pack, as an example from Germany makes it very clear. Imagine buying a brand-new car with three of its four jacking points cracked…



That’s what happened to an engineer who spent €54,000 ($57,467 at the current exchange rate) on a Model 3 Long Range (LR) in February 2021. When his new EV needed to replace the winter tires in spring, he noticed that the underbody had dents and that most of the jacking points were fractured. You can check the damages in our gallery.



